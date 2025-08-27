Edmonton summer festivals hit records in 2025

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton’s summer festivals are reporting good turnouts this year.

The Fringe Festival said it set a new box-office record, while Folk Fest sold out this summer.

Meanwhile, Taste of Edmonton said its 2025 sales surpassed the previous year, while KDays hit a post-pandemic attendance record.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air, it’s been relief for local artists who rely on that for their livelihood,” said Ziyah Karmali with Explore Edmonton.

Karmali believes the main reason behind the boost is the Buy Local mentality.

“People are really getting out there and they’re spending more time at home, which is great for the economy here in Edmonton,” Karmali said.

“They’re going out to a local restaurant and supporting a local vendor at a local market.”

It’s something the Fringe Festival has spent the last few years trying to foster and is hoping to build on in 2026.

“It is a festival city and I think our community proved it again this year,” said Megan Dart with the Fringe Theatre.