SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton summer festivals hit records in 2025

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 27, 2025 8:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Edmonton summer festivals hit records in 2025'
Edmonton summer festivals hit records in 2025
It’s been a hard time for festivals as organizers deal with increasing costs and lower funding. But as Erik Bay tells us, they may have turned a corner in Edmonton this summer with some record-setting events.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Edmonton’s summer festivals are reporting good turnouts this year.

The Fringe Festival said it set a new box-office record, while Folk Fest sold out this summer.

Meanwhile, Taste of Edmonton said its 2025 sales surpassed the previous year, while KDays hit a post-pandemic attendance record.

“It’s been a breath of fresh air, it’s been relief for local artists who rely on that for their livelihood,” said Ziyah Karmali with Explore Edmonton.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Karmali believes the main reason behind the boost is the Buy Local mentality.

“People are really getting out there and they’re spending more time at home, which is great for the economy here in Edmonton,” Karmali said.

“They’re going out to a local restaurant and supporting a local vendor at a local market.”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s something the Fringe Festival has spent the last few years trying to foster and is hoping to build on in 2026.

“It is a festival city and I think our community proved it again this year,” said Megan Dart with the Fringe Theatre.

Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices