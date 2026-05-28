2026 Edmonton Folk Fest headliners include Nathaniel Rateliff, Cat Power, Of Monsters and Men

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Dust off the tarps, Edmonton: the lineup for this summer’s folk fest is out and some fan favourites have made the mainstage cut.

The full lineup for the 48th edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival was released Thursday, and 60 artists will perform over four days this August in Gallagher Park.

The 2026 headliners for the Aug. 6-9 event include Nathaniel Rateliff, Corb Lund, Of Monsters and Men, Cat Power, Arrested Development and Thee Sacred Souls.

Returning artists include Jeremie Albino, Courtney Marie Andrews, Ocie Elliott and The Milk Carton Kids.

Among the festival newcomers are Dove Ellis, Fantastic Cat, SYML, Buyepongo, Ásgeir and The Womack Sisters.

12:08 Addressing all things Edmonton Folk Music Festival

To cut down on single-use waste, meals sold at the festival will be doled out on plastic plates that can be returned for a deposit (or given to an eager child looking to make some pocket change). This year, organizers said the plate deposit/returns will change from $2 to $1 per plate.

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Tickets go on sale next weekend. All personal weekend passes and single-day tickets will go on sale, online only, starting June 6 at 10 a.m.

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The festival said ticket prices remain the same for single days, youth and those under 25, while the full festival passes for adults and seniors increased by $10 this year.

A full, four-day adult pass is $244. Adult single-day tickets are $109 for Thursday or Friday and $115 for Saturday and Sunday.

There are other price levels for seniors aged 65 to 79, young adults aged 18 to 24 and teens aged 12 to 17. Kids under 11 and seniors over 80 will continue to get in free.

Main stage schedule

Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

The Womack Sisters

Corb Lund

Thee Sacred Souls

Friday at 9:05 p.m.

Amble

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Of Monsters and Men (schedule subject to change)

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Dailey & Vincent

Saturday at 7 p.m.

Annie & The Caldwells

Leif Vollebekk

Cat Power

Arrested Development

Sunday at 2 p.m.

Bombino

Finale Sunday at 6:50 p.m.

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Ocie Elliott

Nathaniel Rateliff

Full artist lineup

Adam Baldwin

Amble

Anna Tivel

Annie & The Caldwells

Arrested Development

Ásgeir

Bella White

Bombino

Brianna Lizotte

Buffalo Traffic Jam

Buyepongo

Cat Power

Corb Lund

Courtney Marie Andrews

D.K. Harrell

Daby Touré

Dailey & Vincent

Damien O’Kane & Ron Block

Dana Sipos

Djékady feat. Balla Kouyaté & Mike Block

Djely Tapa

Dove Ellis

DUG

Fantastic Cat

Gwenifer Raymond

Hurray for the Riff Raff

Jake Xerxes Fussell

Jeffrey Martin

Jeremie Albino

Joe Nolan

Joel Plaskett

John R. Miller

Julian Taylor

Kate Rusby

La Déferlance

Leif Vollebekk

Madalitso Band

Mariel Buckley

Mia Kelly

Nathaniel Rateliff

Nick Mulvey

Ocie Elliott

Of Monsters And Men

Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr &

The Zydeco Twisters

School of Song

Caylie G, Mitch Gorman,

Paul Cournoyer, The

Western Thistles

Sister Ray

St. Paul & The Broken Bones

National Stiltwalkers of Canada

SupaLung

SYML

The Brudi Brothers

The Mbira Renaissance Band

The Milk Carton Kids

The Pairs

The Point.

The Womack Sisters

Thee Sacred Souls

Tia Wood

Trousdale

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Tickets for the 2026 Edmonton Folk Music Festival, running Aug. 6-9, go on sale June 6 online only. See the folk fest website for further details.