2026 Edmonton Folk Fest headliners include Nathaniel Rateliff, Cat Power, Of Monsters and Men

Dust off the tarps, Edmonton: the lineup for this summer’s folk fest is out and some fan favourites have made the mainstage cut.
The full lineup for the 48th edition of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival was released Thursday, and 60 artists will perform over four days this August in Gallagher Park.
The 2026 headliners for the Aug. 6-9 event include Nathaniel Rateliff, Corb Lund, Of Monsters and Men, Cat Power, Arrested Development and Thee Sacred Souls.
Returning artists include Jeremie Albino, Courtney Marie Andrews, Ocie Elliott and The Milk Carton Kids.
Among the festival newcomers are Dove Ellis, Fantastic Cat, SYML, Buyepongo, Ásgeir and The Womack Sisters.
To cut down on single-use waste, meals sold at the festival will be doled out on plastic plates that can be returned for a deposit (or given to an eager child looking to make some pocket change). This year, organizers said the plate deposit/returns will change from $2 to $1 per plate.
Tickets go on sale next weekend. All personal weekend passes and single-day tickets will go on sale, online only, starting June 6 at 10 a.m.
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The festival said ticket prices remain the same for single days, youth and those under 25, while the full festival passes for adults and seniors increased by $10 this year.
A full, four-day adult pass is $244. Adult single-day tickets are $109 for Thursday or Friday and $115 for Saturday and Sunday.
There are other price levels for seniors aged 65 to 79, young adults aged 18 to 24 and teens aged 12 to 17. Kids under 11 and seniors over 80 will continue to get in free.
Main stage schedule
Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The Womack Sisters
Corb Lund
Thee Sacred Souls
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Friday at 9:05 p.m.
Amble
Buffalo Traffic Jam
Of Monsters and Men (schedule subject to change)
Saturday at 2 p.m.
Dailey & Vincent
Saturday at 7 p.m.
Annie & The Caldwells
Leif Vollebekk
Cat Power
Arrested Development
Sunday at 2 p.m.
Bombino
Finale Sunday at 6:50 p.m.
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Ocie Elliott
Nathaniel Rateliff
Full artist lineup
Adam Baldwin
Amble
Anna Tivel
Annie & The Caldwells
Arrested Development
Ásgeir
Bella White
Bombino
Brianna Lizotte
Buffalo Traffic Jam
Buyepongo
Cat Power
Corb Lund
Courtney Marie Andrews
D.K. Harrell
Daby Touré
Dailey & Vincent
Damien O’Kane & Ron Block
Dana Sipos
Djékady feat. Balla Kouyaté & Mike Block
Djely Tapa
Dove Ellis
DUG
Fantastic Cat
Gwenifer Raymond
Hurray for the Riff Raff
Jake Xerxes Fussell
Jeffrey Martin
Jeremie Albino
Joe Nolan
Joel Plaskett
John R. Miller
Julian Taylor
Kate Rusby
La Déferlance
Leif Vollebekk
Madalitso Band
Mariel Buckley
Mia Kelly
Nathaniel Rateliff
Nick Mulvey
Ocie Elliott
Of Monsters And Men
Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley
Rockin’ Dopsie Jr &
The Zydeco Twisters
School of Song
Caylie G, Mitch Gorman,
Paul Cournoyer, The
Western Thistles
Sister Ray
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
National Stiltwalkers of Canada
SupaLung
SYML
The Brudi Brothers
The Mbira Renaissance Band
The Milk Carton Kids
The Pairs
The Point.
The Womack Sisters
Thee Sacred Souls
Tia Wood
Trousdale
Tickets for the 2026 Edmonton Folk Music Festival, running Aug. 6-9, go on sale June 6 online only. See the folk fest website for further details.
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