Edmonton teen fulfills dream by singing on stage with Marianas Trench at K-Days

An Edmonton teen had the experience of a lifetime Saturday night.

Eighteen-year old Zayna Langille has been a fan of Canadian band Marianas Trench for years.

So Saturday night when the band was set to play at K-Days, Langille decided she was going to make a sign to try and get onstage and sing with them.

The sign read “Since I was 12, it’s been my dream to sing on stage w/ Marianas. Make it come true?”

It worked.

She did great! That could've gone tragically differently https://t.co/Ypmsvss5TV — Rosh Jamsay (@JoshRamsay) July 22, 2018

Lead singer Josh Ramsay noticed the sign and towards the end of the show, called Langille onto the stage to sing their song “Good to You.”

She called the whole experience “kind of insane”.

“Being on stage in front of a lot of people it’s something that I like to do, and getting to do that with people you look up to also is crazier. It makes it that much more of an experience.”

Langille said she discovered the band in her early teens and really enjoyed their music.

But the band brought her more than that.

“I met a lot of friends through them, I got into the Twitter fandom and stuff,” she said. “I was with a bunch of my friends from there last night and these are people that are from all over the place, all over Canada, I have friends all over the world through them. The connections and stuff and the cool things that I’ve gotten to do and the people that I’ve met.”

Langille herself is a musician, playing guitar, piano and ukulele, along with singing and writing music and grew up with a family heavily involved with the music scene.

And while she was nervous to sing on stage at K-Days, she also just wanted to take in the experience.

“I did want to sound good, I wanted to impress people,” she said. “I did try to sound good, but at the same time, it is what it is.”

This wasn’t her first time performing in front a live crowd either, earlier this year Langille won a contest giving her the chance to sing on stage with Hedley at Rogers Place in March, and in June she sang with Mother Mother at their soundcheck at the Starlight Room.