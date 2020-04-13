2020 Edmonton International Fringe Festival cancelled over COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

One of Edmonton’s largest and most popular summer festivals has been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Edmonton International Fringe Festival announced Monday morning that it has been forced to cancel the 2020 festival, which was scheduled to run Aug. 13 to 23.

“It is with a heavy heart that Edmonton Fringe Theatre announces it will not be hosting the 39th Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival in August 2020,” read a media release.

“Due to the pandemic and health and safety concerns, the fringe’s show cannot go on.” Tweet This

The festival said self-isolation and restrictions make it impossible for theatre groups to rehearse and prepare new material ahead of the summer festival, and the unknowns of the pandemic make the risk too great.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s hard to imagine an Edmonton summer without fringe,” executive director Adam Mitchell said. “While the decision to cancel is difficult and emotional, we also know it’s necessary. The health and safety of all fringers is our top priority.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The festival said it will now shift its priorities toward reopening the ATB Financial Arts Barns as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We will fringe again,” Mitchell said. Tweet This

“We look forward to celebrating the 40th Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival Aug. 12-22, 2021 in the heart of Old Strathcona.”

2:19 Many summer time decisions put off as Edmonton officials watch COVID-19 pandemic Many summer time decisions put off as Edmonton officials watch COVID-19 pandemic

The fringe cancellation comes after at least three other summer festivals announced last week the cancellation of their 2020 events.

NextFest, the Freewill Shakespeare Festival and the Edmonton International Jazz Festival will not be held this year.

While speaking to the media last Thursday, city manager Adam Laughlin said at this point, the city is going to leave the decisions to cancel up to the individual events.

“I think we’d really like the festivals to take the appropriate actions that they feel they should related to the pandemic and the forecast that the province has provided,” Laughlin said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If we start to see that there’s not an appetite for some of these festivals to do that then we could take an escalated approach, which is a more broad mandate of cancellation.”

Mayor Don Iveson said they want to leave the door open for some events to reschedule later in the summer if the pandemic allows for the province to change the guidelines on the number of people allowed to gather in one place.

“A time will come where we’ll have enough information to say, by a certain day, festivals should expect to be cancelled, but I think the other conversation that’s happening is, if that’s going to come into effect, what mitigation can be put in place in terms of potentially postponing rather than just cancelling outright?”

Last summer, 147,358 tickets were sold at the Edmonton International Fringe Festival.