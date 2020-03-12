Events in Edmonton cancelled or postponed over coronavirus concerns

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials around the world are grappling with the spread of the new coronavirus outbreak, which originated in China late last year.

The World Health Organization described the virus as a pandemic on March 11.

For the latest information and recommendations from Alberta Health on COVID-19, click here. For the latest travel advisories from Health Canada, click here. Alberta Health Services has also shared information and resources online.

“Later today, I will be having our second meeting this week with the cabinet emergency management committee to discuss with officials advice for Albertans for large events and we will continue to take very seriously the advice of our public health officials,” Premier Jason Kenney said Thursday.

Here’s a list of Edmonton events that organizers have cancelled or postponed in light of coronavirus concerns (in alphabetical order):

Alberta Soccer

Alberta Soccer postponed its provincial championships after a recommendation from the Alberta Soccer Risk Management Committee.

Canadian Football League regional scouting combines

The CFL cancelled its regional scouting combines in Edmonton (March 20).

Edmonton Minor Soccer Association

The ASA 2020 Indoor Provincial Championships (March 13-15) have been postponed due to COVID-19.

The EMSA All-Star Event (March 14) has been cancelled.

National Hockey League

The NHL announced it would pause the 2019-20 season, beginning with Thursday night’s games.

Rogers Place issued a statement Wednesday, saying “Oilers Entertainment Group events scheduled at Rogers Place and ICE District are going ahead as planned and the venues remain fully open.” The Oilers’ arena said it would continue to monitor the situation and take any necessary steps.

November Project

November Project workouts and social events in all cities have been cancelled “until further notice.” The group offers weekly workouts online that people can do from home.

RBC Training Ground

RBC Training Ground suspended its six remaining 2020 RBC Training Ground qualifying events taking place in Winnipeg, Montreal, Edmonton, Fredericton, Saskatoon and Vancouver.

Running Room Indoor Games

The final day of competition for the 42nd Annual Running Room Indoor Games was postponed from Saturday, March 14 to Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Strathcona High School bike-a-thon

The Strathcona bike-a-thon was postponed “in consideration of many unique factors, including the number of students and staff participating (more than 1,000), the close proximity of people at the event and the 24-hour event length,” said Anna Batchelor, a spokesperson for Edmonton Public Schools.

The district said its schools are making site-based decisions about events based on updates and guidance from provincial and federal health authorities.

Woman of Vision 25th Anniversary Celebration Event

Organizers decided to postpone the event (scheduled for April 8).

— More to come…