Live Updates

Premier Jason Kenney to share ‘important update’ on COVID-19 in Alberta

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 17, 2020 3:04 pm
Updated March 17, 2020 3:09 pm
WATCH LIVE ABOVE AT 1:15 P.M.: Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to provide an important update on COVID-19.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is set to provide an “important update on COVID-19” at the legislature at 1:15 p.m. MT Tuesday.

Global News will livestream the news conference in the video player above.

On Monday, the province’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said there were 18 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number to 74 across the province.

READ MORE: 74 confirmed coronavirus cases in Alberta, cases detected in all health zones

There were 52 cases in the Calgary zone, 18 cases in the Edmonton zone, two cases in the Central zone, one case in the South zone and one case in the North zone.

The news conference at 1:15 comes in addition to the daily update with Dr. Hinshaw at 3:30 p.m.

COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, such as fever and cough, but severe illness is more likely in the elderly and people with existing health problems. More than 79,000 people worldwide have recovered from the illness to date.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

