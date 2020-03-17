Canada March 17 2020 4:38pm 01:38 ‘We have to take more aggressive meassures to contain the spread of the virus’: Kenney Alberta Premier Jason Kenney explains why the government thought now was the time to declare a public health emergency. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6691791/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6691791/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?