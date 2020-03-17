Health March 17 2020 5:49pm 01:14 Alberta cases of COVID-19 up by 23, total now 97: Dr. Deena Hinshaw On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Dr. Deena Hinshaw said the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alberta had reached 97, up by 23 from the day before. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6692181/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/6692181/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?