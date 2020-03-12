Edmonton Oilers react to NHL season being ‘paused’ over coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers will be reaching out to ticket holders, partners and other affected parties with information after the NHL made the decision to press pause on the season in light of the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We fully support the decision of the NHL to pause the 2019-20 season,” chairman Bob Nicholson said in a statement. “We want to get back to playing games as soon as possible, but this decision is in the best interest of our fans, employees and players.

“Our focus is on their health and safety and doing what we can to combat the spread of the virus. Some things are bigger than the game of hockey.” Tweet This

The league issued a statement Thursday morning announcing the season was suspended.

“The NHL has been attempting to follow the mandates of health experts and local authorities, while preparing for any possible developments without taking premature or unnecessary measures,” the statement from commissioner Gary Bettman said.

“However, following last night’s news that an NBA player has tested positive for coronavirus — and given that our leagues share so many facilities and locker rooms — it is no longer appropriate to try and continue games at this time.” Tweet This

The Oilers promised more information as the situation unfolds and thanked fans for support and understanding during this “unprecedented period.”

The team’s next game was supposed to be at home on Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The move to pause games comes as the Oilers were battling for a division title. When the season paused, the club was sitting in second place in the Pacific Division, three points behind the Vegas Golden Knights.

“Public health and safety are a priority at a time like this,” captain Connor McDavid said.

“As players, we support the NHL and NHLPA’s decision to suspend the season for the safety of the teams and their fans.

“We look forward to the day we can get back playing the game we love in front of full arenas.” Tweet This

The move to suspend the season comes after the NBA announced it would suspending its season Wednesday night. Less than 24 hours later, the NHL suspended all practices.

Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was cancelled while already in progress.