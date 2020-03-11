Alberta coronavirus cases jump to 19, one patient visited Edmonton hospital before testing positive

Send this page to someone via email

In an update Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the province is now 19.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said at a news conference that five new cases have been confirmed, but all are tied to individuals who had recently travelled.

“At the moment there is no evidence of community spread in the province. All of our cases have been travel-related,” said Hinshaw. Tweet This

This brings the total of Edmonton Zone cases up to seven, and the total in the Calgary Zone to 12.

One of the new confirmed cases is a man in his 30s in Edmonton who returned from international travel and started experiencing symptoms a number of days after he returned. He visited Misericordia Community Hospital on March 6 and 7 for an unrelated, previously scheduled treatment. He then tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff and patients who may have been exposed at the hospital are being directly contacted by public health officials. There is no risk to patients or staff at the hospital at this time, said the province in a news release.

“Public Health is working with Occupational Health and Safety and Infection Prevention Control at that site to make sure that they identify who might be at risk of having been exposed, and then making sure that those individuals know to self-isolate for 14 days,” Hinshaw said Wednesday.

1:33 Coronavirus: Alberta asks all travellers returning from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days Coronavirus: Alberta asks all travellers returning from Italy to self-isolate for 14 days

The other new cases involve a man in his 20s and three women in their 30s, all in the Calgary zone.

All five new cases had returned from international travel, including to Iran, Egypt, Spain, Mexico and the U.S.

1:36 Alberta coronavirus: How long does it take to get test results back? Alberta coronavirus: How long does it take to get test results back?

The province also announced Wednesday that all travellers from Italy are now being asked to self-isolate for two weeks after they return, even if they are not showing symptoms.

“COVID-19 is not like other threats that we have seen in the past decades,” said Hinshaw. “It is more severe than seasonal influenza, or the H1N1 pandemic of 2009. And it is more contagious than viruses like SARS.”

“It can be contained– as has been shown in other countries like Singapore. But it will take an effort of all of us to do so.” Tweet This

Story continues below advertisement

Formal screenings will also begin at Canadian airports from travellers returning from Italy starting Friday, said Hinshaw, including in Edmonton and Calgary. There are already screenings in place for Iran or Hubei province in China.

0:26 Coronavirus: Alberta asks anyone over 65, those with chronic health conditions not to travel outside Canada Coronavirus: Alberta asks anyone over 65, those with chronic health conditions not to travel outside Canada

Hinshaw also advised anyone over 65 to avoid travel outside Alberta.

Travellers who are concerned or have symptoms should call Health Link by dialing 811. Anyone experiencing potential symptoms of COVID-19 should not go to a doctor’s office or hospital.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $1-billion response fund on Wednesday to help fund research, containment, and job loss costs to the country as the virus continues to spread.

The federal funding announcement came the same day the World Health Organization said the virus was now being considered a pandemic.

0:45 Pandemic reflects seriousness of COVID-19 situation, Alberta health official says Pandemic reflects seriousness of COVID-19 situation, Alberta health official says