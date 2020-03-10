Who is Dr. Deena Hinshaw? Alberta’s chief medical officer of health

Send this page to someone via email

She’s quickly become a trusted face for Albertans, calmly delivering the facts as cases of COVID-19 are confirmed in the province.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.

It’s the job of the office of the chief medical officer of health to provide public health expertise to support health surveillance, population health and disease control initiatives on issues of public health importance.

The chief medical officer of health is a member of the Alberta Health executive team who reports to the deputy health minister. In extraordinary situations — like a public health emergency — the chief medical officer of health may report directly to the health minister.

Hinshaw was appointed to the role on Jan. 28, 2019, after serving as Alberta Health’s deputy chief medical officer of health from 2017 to 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw completed her undergraduate degree at Augustana University College in Camrose, Alta. She did her medical degree, Masters in Public Health and residencies in family medicine and community medicine at the University of Alberta.

Hinshaw worked as a medical officer of health in the Central Zone of Alberta Health Services from January 2010 to July 2017. She also served as the medical officer of health lead in the area of public health surveillance and infrastructure for AHS from 2014 to 2017.

Hinshaw has held nearly daily media availabilities in Edmonton since Alberta’s first case of the new coronavirus was announced on March 5.

WATCH BELOW: Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides an update on Alberta’s COVID-19 cases. As of Monday, Alberta had seven confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus