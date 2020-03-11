Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Trudeau to announce federal funding to deal with COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 11, 2020 6:00 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans today to announce federal funding to help provincial health-care systems cope with the increasing number of new coronavirus cases and to help Canadian workers who are forced to isolate themselves.

READ MORE: Morneau insists economy can handle coronavirus as economist urges fiscal caution

Business and labour groups say they want the federal government to loosen restrictions on employment insurance payments for people who are off work due to illness.

This would also make it easier for people with more precarious jobs to stay home and avoid infecting others.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said Monday that the government was “looking at taking some initiatives this week” to help workers, employers and provincial health systems.

There are few confirmed instances of community transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Canada, but the number of cases continues to grow.

READ MORE: Plane carrying 228 Canadians from Grand Princess cruise ship lands at CFB Trenton

So far, there have been 94 confirmed cases of the illness in Canada.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
