NHL cancels practices after NBA suspends season over coronavirus spread

The National Hockey League told its teams to cancel player gatherings and practices on Thursday but stopped short of following the NBA‘s lead to suspend the season amid concern over the novel coronavirus outbreak.

“Given the uncertainty regarding next steps regarding the coronavirus, clubs are advised not to conduct morning skates or team meetings today,” the NHL’s public relations account tweeted on Thursday morning.

The NHL decision comes less than 24 hours after the NBA suspended its season “until further notice” in the wake of its first player testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The NBA cancelled a game in progress on Wednesday night between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz after Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Toronto Raptors announced on Thursday that players, coaches and travelling staff have been advised to go into self-isolation for the next two weeks.

“Out of an abundance of caution, members of the Raptors travelling party have been tested for the virus,” the team said in a statement.

Many NHL teams share their home arena with an NBA team, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Raptors.

The NHL’s incremental step comes in the wake of several high-profile event cancellations across North America. A number of major concerts, conferences, political rallies, festivals and sporting events have been nixed amid concerns that the virus might spread among large crowds of people.

Health officials in the U.S. and Canada have recommended that people avoid large crowds and crowded spaces when possible.

An NHL arena can seat between 15,000 and 21,000 fans, depending on the venue.

The San Jose Sharks and the Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that they will play future home games without fans in the stands.

“Admission to games will be limited to home and visiting club personnel, credentialed media and broadcast partners, essential club and arena staff and NHL officials,” the Blue Jackets said in a statement on Wednesday. “The games will be closed to the public.”

The Sharks say they will play at least three of their next home games without fans in the arena.

More than 127,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since the outbreak started in late December. The disease has killed more than 4,700 people, including one in Canada.

Health officials say the risk is very low for Canadians, but they caution against travel to affected areas (a list can be found here). If you do travel to these places, they recommend you self-monitor to see whether you develop symptoms and, if you do, contact public health authorities.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. And if you get sick, stay at home.

— With files from the Associated Press