Sports

Edmonton Oilers finally get shots, but not enough goals in loss to Jets

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted March 11, 2020 11:45 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 11:49 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Winnipeg Jets won their fourth game in a row, knocking off the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 36 saves for his 31st win of the season.

The Oilers opened the scoring nine seconds into the second period. Hellebuyck lost the puck behind his net, allowing Edmonton’s Kailer Yamamoto to poke the puck to teammate Tyler Ennis. Ennis nudged it over the line for his second goal as an Oiler.

Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler tied it when Edmonton’s James Neal tried to break up his pass in the slot, but instead deflected past Oilers goaltender Mike Smith.

Smith was caught out of his net playing a puck late in the second. Winnipeg forward Cody Eakin centred to teammate Patrik Laine, who drilled home his 28th goal of the year.

Story continues below advertisement

With 1:37 to go in the frame, Edmonton forward Zack Kassian fed a streaking Connor McDavid, who cut in behind the defence and tucked his 34th goal of the year behind Hellebuyck.

Kyle Connor beat Smith five-hole on a breakaway to give the Jets the lead 29 seconds into the third.

With Smith on the bench for an extra attacker, Connor slid the puck into the empty net with 39.5 seconds left to seal it.

After being badly outshot in their last two games, the Oilers had a 38-25 edge on the shot clock.

The Oilers (37-25-9) are scheduled to host the New York Islanders on Friday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsSportsEdmonton OilersWinnipeg JetsNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidMike SmithConnor HellebuyckKyle Connor
