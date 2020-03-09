Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl named NHL 3rd star for the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL third star of the week.

The 24-year-old placed second in the NHL last week with 4-4-8 in four outings as the Oilers went 3-1-0 as they battle for first place in the Pacific Division.

Draisaitl posted 4-1-5 and scored his first four-goal career game against the Nashville Predators, while also marking his second five-point performance.

During the Oilers overtime victory against the Dallas Stars, he added one assist, and also gave two helpers in a 4-3 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Cologne, Germany native leads the NHL with a career-high 67 assists and 110 points through 69 games this season.

The Oilers are back in action Monday night as the Vegas Golden Knights come to Rogers Place. The puck drops at 7 p.m., coverage starts on 630 CHED at 5:30 p.m.

Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers was named the league’s first star, while Gabriel Landeskog with the Colorado Avalanche was named the second star.