Edmonton Oilers extend forward Josh Archibald

The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Josh Archibald.

The 27-year-old will now be with the team through the 2021-22 season, the club announced on Friday.

The Oilers signed Archibald to a one-year deal last July. He told Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer that being offered this contract extension shows the club has faith in him.

“That’s a pretty good feeling.”

The 5-10, 176-pound Regina, Sask. native has appeared in 59 games with the Oilers this season, posting 20 points, 12 penalty minutes and a -8 plus/minus rating.

He ranks sixth on the team, with goals at 12 and leads all Oilers forwards in hits and is second in blocked shots.

For Archibald, one of the ways he’s become a performer for the team is to be a consistent player.

“I always try to play the same way. I don’t try to be too fancy when I’m up on the first line and I don’t try to be too fancy when I’m down on the third line or fourth line.

“I just try to be consistent to play and I think that’s helped out a lot.”

Archibald was picked in the sixth round, 174th overall by Pittsburgh at the 2011 draft and has played in 180 career NHL games, registering 56 points, 56 penalty minutes and a -6 plus/minus rating.

