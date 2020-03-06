Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers extend forward Josh Archibald

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 6, 2020 3:43 pm
Updated March 6, 2020 4:23 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent highlights and video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have extended the contract of forward Josh Archibald.

The 27-year-old will now be with the team through the 2021-22 season, the club announced on Friday.

Related News

The Oilers signed Archibald to a one-year deal last July. He told Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer that being offered this contract extension shows the club has faith in him.

“That’s a pretty good feeling.”

The 5-10, 176-pound Regina, Sask. native has appeared in 59 games with the Oilers this season, posting 20 points, 12 penalty minutes and a -8 plus/minus rating.

He ranks sixth on the team, with goals at 12 and leads all Oilers forwards in hits and is second in blocked shots.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers’ rally falls short in Chicago

Story continues below advertisement

For Archibald, one of the ways he’s become a performer for the team is to be a consistent player.

“I always try to play the same way. I don’t try to be too fancy when I’m up on the first line and I don’t try to be too fancy when I’m down on the third line or fourth line.

“I just try to be consistent to play and I think that’s helped out a lot.”

Archibald was picked in the sixth round, 174th overall by Pittsburgh at the 2011 draft and has played in 180 career NHL games, registering 56 points, 56 penalty minutes and a -6 plus/minus rating.

More coming…

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersOilers rosterJosh ArchibaldOilers ArchibaldEdmonton Oilers Josh ArchibaldJosh Archibald contract extensionOilers contact extension
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.