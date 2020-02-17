Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s first star of week

Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl was named NHL first star of the week on Monday.
He led all players with 10 points (3-7) over four games last week. Draisaitl had three multi-point performances to help the Oilers post a 3-1-0 record over the stretch.
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the second star and Los Angeles Kings right-winger Tyler Toffoli took the third star.
Vasilevskiy was 3-0-0 last week with a 1.64 goals-against average and .949 save percentage. Toffoli had four goals over two games.
