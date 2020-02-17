Menu

Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl named NHL’s first star of week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2020 5:22 pm
Updated February 17, 2020 5:23 pm
Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl was named NHL first star of the week on Monday.

He led all players with 10 points (3-7) over four games last week. Draisaitl had three multi-point performances to help the Oilers post a 3-1-0 record over the stretch.

READ MORE: Draisaitl grabs 3 points in Oilers’ win over Hurricanes on Sunday

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was the second star and Los Angeles Kings right-winger Tyler Toffoli took the third star.

Vasilevskiy was 3-0-0 last week with a 1.64 goals-against average and .949 save percentage. Toffoli had four goals over two games.

Edmonton Oilers’ Leon Draisaitl makes 8-year donation to We Day & local hockey programs
© 2020 The Canadian Press
