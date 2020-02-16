Edmonton Oilers gut out overtime win against Hurricanes

Send this page to someone via email

Josh Archibald scored twice, including the overtime winner, as the Edmonton Oilers knocked off the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 Sunday afternoon.

The Hurricanes took the lead 12 seconds into the game when they won a face-off in the Oilers end. Trevor van Riemsdyk’s point shot found its way past Mike Smith. Leon Draisaitl tied it shortly after an Oilers power play expired, swiping in his 34th of the season.

Sebastian Aho scored on a breakaway just before the six minute mark of the second. The Oilers came back with two goals in 28 seconds later in the session. Kailer Yamamoto’s shot on the power play hit the post, hit Carolina goalie James Reimer in the back, and rolled over the line. Then, Tyler Benson fed a pass to Josh Archibald, who went up high on Reimer for his eighth of the season. It was Benson’s first NHL point.

Aho tied it on a one-timer with a 5:02 left in the third.

Smith made a couple of big saves in overtime. He stopped Teuvo Teravainen in the opening seconds. Later, he denied Aho on a breakaway.

With 1:03 to go in overtime, Draisaitl took the puck down the right wing and feathered a pass in front to Archibald, who beat Reimer with a quick shot.

Smith made 28 saves to go to 9-1-2 in his last 12 decisions. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and has 95 points on the season.

The Oilers, 32-21-6, will host Boston on Wednesday.