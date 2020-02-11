Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Edmonton sports

Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 12:35 pm
Updated February 11, 2020 12:40 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Recent news and highlights about the Edmonton Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out for two to three weeks as he recovers from a quad injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland made the announcement on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of the team’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He’s going to be out two to three weeks, we’re hoping less than that,” Holland said. “It’s the left leg, totally unrelated to the injury he had this summer.”

Story continues below advertisement

McDavid was banged up Saturday night in the Oilers’ win over the Nashville Predators.

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl fires home two as Edmonton Oilers evade Predators

He slid into the boards early in the second period and stayed on the ice for a few seconds. After appearing bothered at first, McDavid finished the shift and played the rest of the game.

Holland said McDavid was assessed by medical staff after the game on Saturday. By Sunday, the GM said McDavid felt a bit better, but stiff.

No. 97 worked with the power play before practice started Monday then left the ice.

After practice, McDavid likened the injury to a Charley horse in the lower part of his quad/top part of his knee.

READ MORE: Connor McDavid skates briefly, could play Tuesday when Edmonton Oilers host Chicago

Both McDavid and head coach Dave Tippett said Monday they would assess McDavid’s injury on Tuesday morning to decide whether he would play against the Blackhawks.

After practice on Monday, McDavid had an MRI which confirmed the quad injury, Holland said.

Story continues below advertisement

With files from 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton sportsEdmonton OilersConnor McDavidKen HollandConnor McDavid injurymcdavid injuryEdmonton Oilers captainConnor McDavid quad injury
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.