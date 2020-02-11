Edmonton Oilers’ captain Connor McDavid out 2-3 weeks with quad injury

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will be out for two to three weeks as he recovers from a quad injury.

Oilers general manager Ken Holland made the announcement on Tuesday morning, hours ahead of the team’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

“He’s going to be out two to three weeks, we’re hoping less than that,” Holland said. “It’s the left leg, totally unrelated to the injury he had this summer.”

"He's two to three weeks. That's a normal timeline for this injury. We're hoping less… It's not long-term. We'll double-back a week from now." #Oilers GM & President of Hockey Operations Ken Holland on Connor McDavid's quad injury sustained Saturday vs. Nashville — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 11, 2020

McDavid was banged up Saturday night in the Oilers’ win over the Nashville Predators.

He slid into the boards early in the second period and stayed on the ice for a few seconds. After appearing bothered at first, McDavid finished the shift and played the rest of the game.

Holland said McDavid was assessed by medical staff after the game on Saturday. By Sunday, the GM said McDavid felt a bit better, but stiff.

No. 97 worked with the power play before practice started Monday then left the ice.

After practice, McDavid likened the injury to a Charley horse in the lower part of his quad/top part of his knee.

Both McDavid and head coach Dave Tippett said Monday they would assess McDavid’s injury on Tuesday morning to decide whether he would play against the Blackhawks.

After practice on Monday, McDavid had an MRI which confirmed the quad injury, Holland said.

Holland says McDavid is out 2-3 weeks with quad injury. That means he likely misses 8-12 games. #Oilers — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) February 11, 2020

With files from 630 CHED’s Reid Wilkins.