Sports

Edmonton Oilers extend Darnell Nurse through 2021-22 season

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 10, 2020 1:48 pm
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates his goal in front of Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the second period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. .
Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) celebrates his goal in front of Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) during the second period on an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. . AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a contract extension with defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The deal will see the six-foot-four, 221-pound alternate captain with the team through the 2021-22 season.

Nurse, 25, has appeared in 334 career NHL games, including 55 with the Oilers this season, posting 24 points, 44 penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating.

He currently ranks second among Oilers defencemen in points, with 24, and is second on the team in hits and blocked shots.

“In 2018-19, Nurse set personal highs and led all Oilers defencemen in points (41), goals (10) and assists (31),” a Monday news release from the team reads. “He also led the team in total ice-time (1,953), ranking 10th in the NHL.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse was selected by Edmonton in the first round, 7th overall at the 2013 NHL Draft.

