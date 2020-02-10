Edmonton Oilers extend Darnell Nurse through 2021-22 season

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers have signed a contract extension with defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The deal will see the six-foot-four, 221-pound alternate captain with the team through the 2021-22 season.

Nurse, 25, has appeared in 334 career NHL games, including 55 with the Oilers this season, posting 24 points, 44 penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating.

He currently ranks second among Oilers defencemen in points, with 24, and is second on the team in hits and blocked shots.

READ MORE: Leon Draisaitl fires home two as Edmonton Oilers evade Predators

“In 2018-19, Nurse set personal highs and led all Oilers defencemen in points (41), goals (10) and assists (31),” a Monday news release from the team reads. “He also led the team in total ice-time (1,953), ranking 10th in the NHL.”

Story continues below advertisement

Nurse was selected by Edmonton in the first round, 7th overall at the 2013 NHL Draft.