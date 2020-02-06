Tyler Benson to make NHL debut for Edmonton Oilers against Sharks

Tyler Benson will make his NHL debut Thursday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place.

“It’s definitely been a dream of mine for long time,” said Benson, who grew up in Edmonton cheering for the Oilers. “It’s going to be special. Having my family there — to be there for me — it’s going to be awesome.”

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers come up dry in Arizona

Benson, 21, was drafted by the Oilers 32nd overall in 2016 out of Vancouver in the WHL. Prior to that, he was a bantam star in Edmonton with the South Side Athletic Club.

“It’s normal to have a few nerves, especially for him being from here,” said Leon Draisaitl. “He’s a skilled guy. He knows what to do. He knows how to play the game the right way. Sometimes, you just have to let them play. That’s the best thing you can do.”

Story continues below advertisement

Benson has 35 points in 42 games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors this season. Last year, he had 66 points in 68 games.

“He’s been around our team for a few days now. He’s a great kid, lots of enthusiasm,” said head coach Dave Tippett, who will deploy Benson on a line with Gaetan Haas and Alex Chiasson. “I believe a young guy should come here and get his feet wet and get going.”

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Gagner – McDavid – Archibald

Nugent-Hopkins – Draisaitl – Yamamoto

Khaira – Sheahan – Kassian

Benson – Haas – Chiasson

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Bear

Lagesson – Benning

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Sharks on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6 p.m. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.