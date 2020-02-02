Battle of Alberta reaches new level as Edmonton Oilers win 8-3 in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Eleven goals, three fights.

The Battle of Alberta is back.

The Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 8-3 Saturday night in a game that will be remembered for a sequence late in the second period, punctuated by a fight between the two goalies.

The Oilers, 8-1-2 in their last eleven, jumped out of the gate with two goals in the first 1:05. Kailer Yamamoto was alone in front and flipped a shot past David Rittich for his fifth of the season at the 29 second mark. Then Zack Kassian one-timed a pass from Josh Archibald for his 14th. The Flames got one back from Buddy Robinson, but Connor McDavid struck on the power play to make it 3-1 Oilers after the first.

A wild second period featured five goals and two fights. McDavid made it 4-1 Oilers, and Rittich was pulled after allowing four goals in 17 shots. Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm replied for Calgary, then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Caleb Jones scored on Cam Talbot to make it 6-3.

With 24 seconds to go in the second, Talbot went after Sam Gagner for jamming at a puck he had covered. It quickly escalated with all ten skaters getting involved in pushing and shoving. Mike Smith skated to centre ice. Ethan Bear and Tkachuk started fighting, then Talbot skated to centre and engaged Smith in the first goalie fight in the history of the Battle of Alberta. Both goalies were ejected from the game.

Sam Gagner ripped a long slapper past Rittich in the third. Gaetan Haas scored on a penalty shot with 1:57 left.

The Oilers had 24 shots in the second to tie a team record for most shots in a period.

Leon Draisaitl had four assists. He has 22 points over the course of an eleven-game point streak.

Jujhar Khaira and Robinson fought in the first period.

The Oilers, 28-18-6, will play in Arizona on Tuesday.