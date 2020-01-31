Edmonton Oilers go 6-1-2 in January after win over St. Louis Blues

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and took sole possession of the NHL scoring lead as the Edmonton Oilers knocked off the St. Louis Blues 4-2 Friday night at Rogers Place.

Draisaitl has 79 points; two ahead of teammate Connor McDavid.

The Oilers took advantage of a Blues turnover 5:31 into the game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins passed to Draisaitl, who blasted his 28th of the season past Jake Allen. Only 17 seconds later, Caleb Jones scored his first of the season when his long wrist shot squeaked through Allen. The Oilers outshot St. Lous 13-3 in the first.

The Blues turned the tables and hemmed the Oilers in for most of the second period. David Perron scored the only goal of the period, swiping in a backhand while on his knees with his back to the net.

St. Louis kept coming early in the third and tied it on a goal by Robert Thomas. Draisaitl replied 2:01 later, taking a pass from Kailer Yamamoto and streaking in to make it 3-2 Oilers.

Alex Chiasson took a tripping penalty with 3:00 left. The Blues pulled Allen, only to see Josh Archibald seal the game with a shorthanded empty netter.

Mikko Koskinen made 30 saves for the win.

Draisaitl has 18 points over the course of a 10-game point streak.

The Oilers, 27-18-6, will play in Calgary Saturday night. The game is on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game starts at 8 p.m.