Oilers recall Benson, Lagesson from AHL as Nygard and Russell placed on injured reserve

The Edmonton Oilers are pulling in two players in from the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Left wing Tyler Benson and defenceman William Lagesson have been called up, following an announcement from the Oilers that Joakim Nygard and Kris Russell are being placed on injured reserve.

The #Oilers have recalled forward Tyler Benson & defenceman William Lagesson from the @Condors while also placing forward Joakim Nygard (hand) & defenceman Kris Russell (concussion protocol) on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/FgB1WEHqOp — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 31, 2020

Joakim Nygard has a hand injury after blocking a shot late in the first period of Wednesday’s game against Calgary.

Kris Russell is being placed on reserve because of concussion protocol, said the organization.

This is Benson’s first NHL recall. He leads the Condors this season in points, with 35 points in 42 games. Benson also led the the team last season with 66 points in 68 games.

Benson is also an Edmonton native.

Lagesson has been recalled by the Oilers before and debuted with the team for the first time in December 2019.

He has 37 points in a 92-game career with the Condors.

The Oilers will host St. Louis Friday night then visit Calgary on Saturday.