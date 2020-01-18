Edmonton Oilers strike early and often on way to win over Coyotes

Send this page to someone via email

Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers topped the Arizona Coyotes 7-3 Saturday afternoon at Rogers Place.

It’s the first four-point game of Sheahan’s career.

The Oilers took the lead on a shorthanded goal by Josh Archibald 3:56 into the game. Archibald twisted past Oliver Ekman-Larsson then beat Antii Raanta on a forehand deke.

Sam Gagner banged in a puck from the side of the net to put the Oilers up 2-0. Still in the first, Raanta made a save on Kailer Yamamoto, but then knocked the puck into his own net when he tried to cover the rebound.

The Oilers stretched it to 5-0 with goals in the first five minutes of the second. Connor McDavid beat Raanta up high on the power play, then Joakim Nygard floated in a long wrist shot. That gave the Oilers five goals on ten shots before the game was 25 minutes old.

The Coyotes came back with goals from Taylor Hall and Christian Dvorak.

McDavid made it 6-2 when he chipped in a pass from Josh Archibald late in the second.

Derek Stepan beat Mike Smith on a three-on-one six minutes into the third, but the goal was disallowed after the Oilers challenged the play. Video review showed Clayton Keller was offside. Ekman-Larsson picked the top corner for a power play marker with 8:48 left. Sheahan added an empty netter with 3:46 left.

Smith made 27 saves to win his fifth straight start. Archibald had a goal and two assists.

The Oilers, 26-18-5, now get a break for their bye week and the All-Star Game. They’ll host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, January 29th.