Sports

Edmonton Oilers sign Caleb Jones to 2-year contract extension

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 15, 2020 4:58 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 5:01 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Caleb Jones to a two-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

The 22-year-old Jones has appeared in 23 games with the Oilers this season, posting three assists and six penalty minutes. He has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 14 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors.

READ MORE: Caleb Jones jumps into Edmonton Oilers lineup against Avs

The six-foot-one, 194-pound defenceman has appeared in 40 career NHL games, registering nine points (one goal, eight assists), 12 penalty minutes and a -14 plus/minus rating.

A native of Arlington, Texas, he has posted 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists) and 77 penalty minutes in 125 career AHL games.

Jones was selected by Edmonton in the fourth round, 117th overall at the 2015 NHL draft.

READ MORE: Caleb Jones to make NHL debut as Edmonton Oilers host Flyers

Edmonton Oilers look to return to winning ways in 2020
© 2020 The Canadian Press
