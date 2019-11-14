Caleb Jones jumps into Edmonton Oilers lineup against Avs

Send this page to someone via email

Defenceman Caleb Jones will make his season debut for the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche.

Jones, 22, has 10 points in 13 games for the Oilers farm team in Bakersfield.

“He’s been solid down there, according to their coaches and people who have watched him,” head coach Dave Tippett said. “We’ve been talking about giving him an opportunity. The injury to [Brandon] Manning allows us to do that.”

Jones, who shoots left, will play on the right side with Oscar Klefbom. He’s primarily been playing the right side with the Condors.

“Being able to play either side is huge for me,” said Jones, who played 17 games with the Oilers last season. “The only thing that changes is you have to handle a couple of things on your backhand. If you don’t feel comfortable with that, you probably can’t play over there.”

The Oilers are coming off a lacklustre performance Tuesday in San Jose that resulted in a 6-3 loss.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have to start on time, play together as a five-man unit,” winger Patrick Russell said. “We can’t get outcompeted anymore. We did last game. We won’t do that tonight.”

Josh Archibald will move up to play on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal.

“We need a little more speed. We’re trying to spread that out a little bit,” Tippett said. “Archibald had good jump in that game [against San Jose].”

6:42 A look at the Edmonton Oilers season 20 games in A look at the Edmonton Oilers season 20 games in

The Oilers expected lineup:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Archibald

Khaira – Sheahan – P. Russell

Nygard – Haas – Chiasson

Nurse – Bear

Klefbom – Jones

K. Russell – Benning

Smith

Catch the Oilers and Avalanche on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.