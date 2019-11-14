Caleb Jones jumps into Edmonton Oilers lineup against Avs

Defenceman Caleb Jones will make his season debut for the Edmonton Oilers Thursday night when they host the Colorado Avalanche.
Jones, 22, has 10 points in 13 games for the Oilers farm team in Bakersfield.
Jones, who shoots left, will play on the right side with Oscar Klefbom. He’s primarily been playing the right side with the Condors.
“Being able to play either side is huge for me,” said Jones, who played 17 games with the Oilers last season. “The only thing that changes is you have to handle a couple of things on your backhand. If you don’t feel comfortable with that, you probably can’t play over there.”
The Oilers are coming off a lacklustre performance Tuesday in San Jose that resulted in a 6-3 loss.
“We have to start on time, play together as a five-man unit,” winger Patrick Russell said. “We can’t get outcompeted anymore. We did last game. We won’t do that tonight.”
Josh Archibald will move up to play on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and James Neal.
The Oilers expected lineup:
Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian
Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Archibald
Khaira – Sheahan – P. Russell
Nygard – Haas – Chiasson
Nurse – Bear
Klefbom – Jones
K. Russell – Benning
Smith
