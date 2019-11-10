Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers ground Ducks as Connor McDavid nets hat trick

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 10, 2019 11:38 pm
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid scores past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson).
Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid scores past Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Connor McDavid posted his sixth career hat trick in the Edmonton Oilers 6-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks Sunday night.

Related News

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins snuck a shot between John Gibson and the post to break the ice just 1:28 into the game. The Ducks came back three minutes later on a goal by Rickard Rakell. McDavid recorded his 400th career point later in the first, firing a wrist shot under Gibson’s pad.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers fend off Devils for 4-0 win

The Oilers were in penalty trouble in the second period, spending eight of the first 13 minutes shorthanded. Not only did they kill all four penalties off, they extended their lead. Nugent-Hopkins sniped a power play goal, and Zack Kassian cut in five-on-five and tucked in his fifth of the season.

Max Jones got one back for Anaheim early in the third. McDavid responded with a nifty shot from in tight over the blocker of Gibson. On an Oilers power play with less than seven minutes to go, McDavid fired home a shot from the right side to complete the hat trick.

Story continues below advertisement

Leon Draisaitl had four assists and leads the NHL with 34 points. Mikko Koskinen made 31 saves for the win in goal

The Oilers, 12-5-2, will play in San Jose on Tuesday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsOkanaganEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidanaheim ducksRyan Nugent-HopkinsZack Kassian
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.