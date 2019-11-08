Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Taylor Hall deflects free agency talk as Devils visit Edmonton Oilers

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted November 8, 2019 6:54 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

Taylor Hall was once an Edmonton Oiler. Will he be one again?

“[I] haven’t even thought about it,” Hall said on Friday when asked if he’d rule out a return to the Oilers in free agency. “It’s too hard to even rule out or in any teams at this point.”

READ MORE: Slumping Ryan Nugent-Hopkins hoping to break out for Edmonton Oilers

The New Jersey Devils forward, who turns 28 on Nov. 14, is in the final year of a seven-year, $42-million deal he signed with the Oilers in August of 2012. If he doesn’t sign an extension with the Devils, he’ll be one of the most highly sought after free agents of all time on July 1.

“I can’t really do much about my situation until that day comes, if it ever does,” said Hall, who won the Hart Trophy with the Devils after the 2017-18 season.

“My biggest priority is the Devils right now. Thinking about anything else would be cheating myself, cheating my teammates.”

Taylor Hall returns to Edmonton to face Oilers with new team
Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Blues keep rolling with win over Edmonton Oilers

The Devils come into Rogers Place for Friday’s game with the Oilers with a record of 4-6-4. They’ve recovered a bit after going winless through their first six games.

“I think offensively we’ve been controlling play a bit better,” Hall said.

The Oilers will be trying to snap a two-game winless skid. Their expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Khaira – Sheahan – Archibald

Granlund – Haas – P. Russell

Klefbom- Persson

Nurse -Bear

K. Russell – Benning

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Devils on 630 CHED with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.

Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersSportsNational Hockey LeagueRogers PlaceConnor McDavidLeon DraisaitlTaylor Hallhall free agent
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.