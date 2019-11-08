Taylor Hall deflects free agency talk as Devils visit Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

Taylor Hall was once an Edmonton Oiler. Will he be one again?

“[I] haven’t even thought about it,” Hall said on Friday when asked if he’d rule out a return to the Oilers in free agency. “It’s too hard to even rule out or in any teams at this point.”

The New Jersey Devils forward, who turns 28 on Nov. 14, is in the final year of a seven-year, $42-million deal he signed with the Oilers in August of 2012. If he doesn’t sign an extension with the Devils, he’ll be one of the most highly sought after free agents of all time on July 1.

“I can’t really do much about my situation until that day comes, if it ever does,” said Hall, who won the Hart Trophy with the Devils after the 2017-18 season.

“My biggest priority is the Devils right now. Thinking about anything else would be cheating myself, cheating my teammates.”

The Devils come into Rogers Place for Friday’s game with the Oilers with a record of 4-6-4. They’ve recovered a bit after going winless through their first six games.

“I think offensively we’ve been controlling play a bit better,” Hall said.

The Oilers will be trying to snap a two-game winless skid. Their expected lineup is:

Draisaitl – McDavid – Kassian

Neal – Nugent-Hopkins – Chiasson

Khaira – Sheahan – Archibald

Granlund – Haas – P. Russell

Klefbom- Persson

Nurse -Bear

K. Russell – Benning

Koskinen

Catch the Oilers and Devils on 630 CHED with The Faceoff Show at 5:30 p.m. The game starts at 7 p.m.