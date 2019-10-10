Edmonton Oilers score dramatic shootout win over New Jersey Devils

Send this page to someone via email

Leon Draisaitl ripped home the shootout winner Thursday night as the Edmonton Oilers edged the New Jersey Devils 4-3.

The Oilers are 4-0 for the first time since 2008-09.

Kyle Palmieri opened the scoring for the Devils. He blocked Oscar Klefbom’s shot and raced in two-on-one. Palmieri beat Oilers goaltender Mikko Koskinen with a shot over the glove.

Draisaitl tied it three minutes later, burying a pass from defenceman Darnell Nurse.

Markus Granlund had a chance for his first goal as an Oiler halfway through the second period but was stopped on a breakaway by Devils netminder Mackenzie Blackwood.

Nikita Gusev blasted a shot by Koskinen to put New Jersey back in front.

Story continues below advertisement

Oilers forward James Neal made it 2-2 in the final minute of the frame when he tipped a power play shot by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. It was Neal’s seventh goal, matching his total from all of last season.

In the third period, Devils defenceman Damon Severson took a cross-ice pass from Taylor Hall and wired a shot past a sprawling Koskinen.

Klefbom’s long shot hit the post with three minutes left.

The Oilers went to a power play when New Jersey forward Blake Coleman was flagged for tripping Oilers captain Connor McDavid with 1:16 to left.

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, McDavid found the puck between Blackwood’s pads and fired it home as the referee blew the play dead. The goal stood after a video review.

Hall had two open chances to end it in overtime. The former Oiler hit the post on one and shot just wide on the other.

Draisaitl scored on the final shot of the shootout to end it.

The Oilers will visit the New York Rangers on Saturday. Catch the Faceoff Show on 630 CHED at 9:30 a.m. The game starts at 11 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch below: Some recent videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers.