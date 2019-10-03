Oilers put Adam Larsson on injured list due to broken foot

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers announced Thursday morning that defenceman Adam Larsson had been placed on the long-term injured reserve list.

The 26-year-old took a puck to the foot while attempting to block a shot in the first period during Wednesday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks.

“He’s disappointed. Tough break for him,” head coach Dave Tippett said.

Larsson doesn’t require surgery for the break, but Tippett said he didn’t have a timeline for how long recovery would take.

Larsson was scheduled to see doctors on Thursday and Tippett said there should be some more answers after those appointments.

While the coach couldn’t say what the lineup will look like for Saturday’s game, he stressed Larsson’s injury wouldn’t be an excuse for the team to slow down.

“Everybody’s going to have injuries, you’re just going to have to deal with them.

“We talk about it all the time: injuries aren’t an excuse for not winning. Somebody else has got to take that spot and get the job done.” Tweet This

Despite the injury, Larsson played almost the rest of the game, Tippett said, adding that it shows the type of player the defenceman is.

The Oilers also announced that defencemen Ethan Bear has been assigned to the Bakersfield Condors and that Evan Bouchard has been recalled.