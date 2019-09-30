Edmonton Oilers place Sam Gagner on waivers

The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Sam Gagner on waivers on Monday, two days before the start of the NHL regular season.

The Oilers acquired Gagner in February in a move that saw Ryan Spooner go to the Vancouver Canucks.

Gagner previously spent eight years with Edmonton from 2007 to 2015. After that he played with Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus and Vancouver.

On Monday, defenceman Brandon Manning was also placed on waivers while defenceman William Lagesson was assigned to the Bakersfield Condors.

The Oilers open their regular season at home on Wednesday, hosting the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place. 630 CHED pre-game coverage starts at 6 p.m. and the puck drops at 8 p.m.

