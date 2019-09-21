Oilers to visit Kelowna for weekend of practices, team-building exercises

The Edmonton Oilers will visit the Okanagan for a weekend retreat of practices and team-building exercises.

Oilers president of hockey operations and GM Ken Holland announced the news earlier this week, on Wednesday.

On Friday, the team said it would be practicing Sunday and Monday at Prospera Place in Kelowna. The practices will not be open to the public.

This is not the Oilers’ first pre-season foray into Kelowna, with the team having visited the Okanagan in the past.

Further, in 2018, the Anaheim Ducks were in town, as were the Dallas Stars in 2017 and the Detroit Red Wings in 2010.

Also, Vancouver and Phoenix held a pre-season game in Kelowna last September.

Hailing from Vernon, Holland, 63, was Detroit’s GM for 22 seasons, from 1997 to 2019, before signing with Edmonton this past May.

Holland played in a handful of NHL games as a goalie, one with Hartford in 1980-81 and three with Detroit in ’83-’84. He was selected by Toronto in the 12th round, 188th overall, in the 1975 NHL draft.

