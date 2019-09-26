Ethan Bear and Tomas Jurco shine in Edmonton Oilers win over Jets

Ethan Bear and Tomas Jurco scored two goals each as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 5-3 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

The Jets struck first when C.J. Suess batted a puck out of the air and past Mike Smith at 10:07 of the first period.

About five minutes later, James Neal took advantage of a Jets turnover and fed Jurco in front. He banged home his second of the pre-season.

Connor McDavid had an open net after a pass from Neal to tally on the power play early in the second.

The Jets came back with goals from Tucker Poolman and Gabriel Bourque.

The Oilers took over in the third.

Bear scored on rebound to tie up. Jurco cut down the right wing and lifted a shot over Connor Hellebucyk’s shoulder to give Edmonton the lead.

Bear drove a shot home from the high slot to round out the scoring with 5:44 left.

The Oilers conclude their pre-season Saturday in Calgary.