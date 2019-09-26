Edmonton Oilers
September 26, 2019 10:41 pm

Ethan Bear and Tomas Jurco shine in Edmonton Oilers win over Jets

By Radio Host  630CHED

Edmonton Oilers right wing Tomas Jurco (92) scores against Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) as defenceman Nathan Beaulieu (88) defends during first period NHL action in Winnipeg on Thursday, September 26, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
A A

Ethan Bear and Tomas Jurco scored two goals each as the Edmonton Oilers earned a 5-3 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night.

The Jets struck first when C.J. Suess batted a puck out of the air and past Mike Smith at 10:07 of the first period.

About five minutes later, James Neal took advantage of a Jets turnover and fed Jurco in front. He banged home his second of the pre-season.

READ MORE: Arizona Coyotes spoil McDavid’s return with 4-2 win over Edmonton Oilers


Story continues below

Connor McDavid had an open net after a pass from Neal to tally on the power play early in the second.

The Jets came back with goals from Tucker Poolman and Gabriel Bourque.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers pull away for 6-2 win over Calgary Flames

The Oilers took over in the third.

Bear scored on rebound to tie up. Jurco cut down the right wing and lifted a shot over Connor Hellebucyk’s shoulder to give Edmonton the lead.

Bear drove a shot home from the high slot to round out the scoring with 5:44 left.

The Oilers conclude their pre-season Saturday in Calgary.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Dave Tippett
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ethan Bear
NHL
tomas jurco

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.