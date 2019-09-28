Edmonton Oilers fall to Flames in pre-season finale

The Edmonton Oilers ended the pre-season with a 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames Saturday night.

The Oilers went 3-4-0 in the pre-season.

Leon Draisaitl had a great chance to open the scoring on the power play early in the second, but David Rittich slid across the crease for the denial. Toby Rieder, who was scoreless in 67 games with the Oilers last season, opened the scoring with a wrist shot to Mikko Koskinen’s glove side. A few minutes later, another former Oiler struck. Milan Lucic buried a power play rebound to make it 2-0 Calgary.

The Oilers tied it halfway through the third when Gaetan Haas and Zack Kassian scored 31 seconds apart. Joakim Nygard assisted on both goals.

With 5:34 left, T.J. Brodie jumped on an Oilers turnover and wristed a shot on goal. It went in off Rieder.

Neither Connor McDavid nor Ryan Nugent-Hopkins played for the Oilers.

The Oilers open the regular season Wednesday at home against the Vancouver Canucks.