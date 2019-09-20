Edmonton Oilers pull away for 6-2 win over Calgary Flames

The Edmonton Oilers rallied with five unanswered goals to down the Calgary Flames 6-2 in pre-season action Friday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers forward Alex Chiasson opened the scoring 2:44 into the game, deflecting a point shot from Edmonton defenceman Adam Larsson. The Flames responded with first-period goals by Sam Bennett and Ryan Lomberg.

READ MORE: Vancouver Canucks rout Edmonton Oilers 6-1

The Oilers were in penalty trouble in the second period. They were two men short for 1:25 partway through the period but were able to kill it off.

Later, Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored shorthanded to tie it 2-2. A couple of minutes later, Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse beat Flames goaltender Jon Gillies from a bad angle to make it 3-2 Oilers.

READ MORE: Tyler Benson and Cooper Marody sent to AHL as Edmonton Oilers host Flames

Edmonton forward Zack Kassian notched a power-play goal in the third and then Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl finished a give-and-go with Sam Gagner to make it 5-2. Gagner added one more goal with 3.9 seconds left.

The Oilers will spend the next three days in Kelowna. They will practise there on Sunday and Monday before they host Arizona on Tuesday.

Watch below: Some recent videos from Global News’ coverage of the Edmonton Oilers.