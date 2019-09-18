Canucks rally in third to beat Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks scored three third period goals to down the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 in NHL pre-season action Tuesday night.

Brandon Sutter scored the only goal of the first period. He was awarded a penalty shot after being hooked on a breakaway by Dmitri Samorukov. On the penalty shot, Sutter held the puck on his backhand and then flipped a shot past Shane Starrett.

The Oilers tied it with 6:58 left in the second. Cooper Marody’s pass bounced off the side of the net and went to Tomas Jurco. He lifted the puck past Thatcher Demko to even it up.

Patrick Russell’s wrist shot gave the Oilers the lead 3:57 into the third. Elias Pettersson swiped a rebound under Starrett to make it 2-2 with 10:21 left in the third. Sutter’s second of the game 1:19 later put Vancouver back in front. Tanner Pearson added an empty net goal in the final minute.

Demko made 35 saves for the win. Starrett made 21 stops.

The Oilers will host the Canucks on Thursday.