Sports
September 12, 2019 4:14 pm
Updated: September 12, 2019 4:18 pm

Edmonton Oilers release new alternate jersey

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

The Edmonton Oilers unveiled their new alternate jersey on Thursday.

Supplied: Edmonton Oilers
A A

The Edmonton Oilers have released photos and video of their new alternate jersey and fan reviews are mixed, to say the least. (Vote in our poll below.)

Described as minimalist jerseys that were “inspired by the latest fashion trends” and “hockey culture,” the design has dropped the white accents from the traditional orange, blue and white jerseys.

It’s the first time in the organization’s history the jersey doesn’t have the white accents.

 

“The result is a jersey that allows fans to support their team anytime and anywhere,” the team said in a press release.

The jersey also features minimal piping, opting instead for “symmetrical striping” on the collar, upper sleeves, wrist and hem.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers rookies soundly beaten in Calgary

The numbers are also 15 per cent bigger than on the other two jerseys.

The team tweeted out the video and photos of the jersey on Thursday afternoon to mixed reviews.

A few fans even compared the jersey to ones worn by the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

The new jersey will be worn at all Friday night home games during the 2019-20 season, meaning the jerseys will be on the ice 10 times this season.

READ MORE: Dave Tippett’s mission is to reduce Edmonton Oilers goals against

Fans can purchase the jersey exclusively at The Oilers Store inside Rogers Place between Sept. 16 and 20.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton Oilers alternate jersey
Edmonton Oilers Jersey
Edmonton Oilers new jersey
Edmonton sports
oilers
Oilers alternate jersey
oilers jersey
Oilers new jersey

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.