Edmonton Oilers release new alternate jersey

The Edmonton Oilers have released photos and video of their new alternate jersey and fan reviews are mixed, to say the least. (Vote in our poll below.)

Described as minimalist jerseys that were “inspired by the latest fashion trends” and “hockey culture,” the design has dropped the white accents from the traditional orange, blue and white jerseys.

It’s the first time in the organization’s history the jersey doesn’t have the white accents.

The #Oilers, @NHL & @adidashockey present our #adizero Alternate Jersey for the 2019-20 season! Fusing sport & culture, this special-edition jersey features modern & futuristic design elements that create a clean, sleek & bold new look. 🔶 https://t.co/sSaRJZHuXb 🔷 pic.twitter.com/yXgu38QpM3 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 12, 2019

“The result is a jersey that allows fans to support their team anytime and anywhere,” the team said in a press release.

The jersey also features minimal piping, opting instead for “symmetrical striping” on the collar, upper sleeves, wrist and hem.

The numbers are also 15 per cent bigger than on the other two jerseys.

The team tweeted out the video and photos of the jersey on Thursday afternoon to mixed reviews.

OK…hated this at first. Have no problem admitting when I'm wrong…..👍👍 — Peter King (@PeteKing2013) September 12, 2019

Wow thought these would be hideous based off the pics, now I like em — e-joseph (@nyrangerfan1991) September 12, 2019

Still hideous — B (@Blm94B) September 12, 2019

A few fans even compared the jersey to ones worn by the NFL’s Chicago Bears.

It's so @ChicagoBears throw back, but I do like it!! — Julie 🐸 (@FroggieJ) September 12, 2019

Y’all Just Copied The Chicago Bears….. — Zachary Meredith (@ZackSportsFan) September 12, 2019

The new jersey will be worn at all Friday night home games during the 2019-20 season, meaning the jerseys will be on the ice 10 times this season.

Fans can purchase the jersey exclusively at The Oilers Store inside Rogers Place between Sept. 16 and 20.