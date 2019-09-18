Edmonton Oilers sign Anton Burdasov to professional tryout contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Russian forward Anton Burdasov to a professional tryout contract.

The 28-year-old Burdasov has 176 points (89 goals, 87 assists) in 386 career games over 10 seasons in the KHL.

Last season, the six-foot-two, 227-pound Burdasov had 19 goals, 12 assists and 114 penalty minutes in 50 games with Ufa. He also played in the 2019 KHL all-star game.

Burdasov reported to Oilers training camp immediately, giving Edmonton 47 players.

“I was not prepared to offer him a contract, but he ultimately made a decision he wanted to come here on a tryout,” General Manager Ken Holland told Oilers Now on Wednesday.

“Obviously it’s going to be tough. It’s in the middle of camp, it’s a short time, but we’ll give him an opportunity.

“His agent over here, Rich Winter, has been talking to me over the course of the summer about Burdasov. His dream is to play in the National Hockey League.”

Winter was also interviewed on Wednesday’s Oilers Now show.

“He’s going to have challenges here to change and adjust his game to the smaller ice surface,” he said. “He’s never really played here much, but it’s an opportunity for him to receive some passes from pretty decent centres and there’s some holes here [in Edmonton].”

— With files from Global News Radio’s Brenden Escott