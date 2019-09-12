Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton September 12 2019 10:57pm 03:13 Edmonton Oilers check in for 2019 training camp It’s that time of year where the leaves are changing and hockey fans are getting ready for a new NHL season. John Sexsmith reports on the Edmonton Oilers’ first day of training camp. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5897506/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5897506/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?