Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton October 2 2019 9:24pm 04:01 Edmonton Oilers set to start the 2019-20 season at Rogers Place The Edmonton Oilers will hit the ice and begin their 2019-20 season at Rogers Place on Wednesday night. Quinn Phillips reports. Game on! Edmonton Oilers open season against Canucks <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5983540/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5983540/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?