Global News Morning Edmonton October 2 2019 8:30am 01:59 Edmonton Oilers prepare to woo fans as new season begins The puck drops on the 2019-20 NHL season Wednesday night and as Kendra Slugoski explains, the Edmonton Oilers are offering incentives this season to fill the traditionally packed arena. Edmonton Oilers prepare to woo fans to Rogers Place as new season begins <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5978909/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5978909/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?