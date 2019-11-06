Blues keep rolling with win over Edmonton Oilers

Send this page to someone via email

The St. Louis Blues won their sixth game in a row, topping the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers struck first before the the game was three minutes old. Connor McDavid slid a shot under St. Louis goaltender Jake Allen for a power-play goal. Leon Draisaitl and goaltender Mike Smith earned the assists on the play.

The Blues responded with a power play of their own three minutes later. St. Louis’ Jaden Schwartz deflected Alex Pietrangelo’s point shot past Smith.

Pietrangelo gave the Blues the lead in the second, scoring on another Blues power play. Robert Thomas made it 3-1 with 4:42 left in the second, snapping a shot over Smith’s glove.

Oilers forward Zack Kassian ended a 13-game goalless drought with 8:58 to go, wristing a shot just inside the post.

The Oilers went on a power play with 2:28 left when Blues forward Brayden Schenn flipped the puck over the glass. Smith went to the bench for an extra attacker with 2:00 left. However, Tyler Bozak and Ivan Barbashev scored empty-net goals in the final minute to seal it.

The Oilers (10-5-2) will host New Jersey on Friday.