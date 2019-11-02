Smith saves, Draisaitl scores as Edmonton Oilers steal one from Penguins

Leon Draisaitl scored with 2:23 left in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers stole a 2-1 overtime win against the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon.

Mike Smith was the star of the game, making 51 saves in the Oilers net.

“They’re obviously one of the best teams in the league,” said Smith of the Penguins. “You just want to keep it close in the game, and then when you gets to overtime, you know have a chance to win.”

“He stood tall in there,” said head coach Dave Tippett of Smith. “A lot of work. A lot more work than I’d like to see him get.”

“They were quicker than us, but we hung around the game and found a way to get points. That’s what it’s about.” Tweet This

The Penguins outshot the Oilers 18-8 in the first period, but they couldn’t solve Smith.

Colby Cave, freshly called up from the AHL, opened the scoring 7:21 in the first. He cut in from the right wing, moved across the top of the crease, and slid his first of the season past Matt Murray. Matt Benning and Markus Granlund assisted on the play. It was Granlund’s first point with the Oilers.

The Oilers were shorthanded three times in the second after Cave scored but were able to keep the Penguins off the board. The shots were 35-15 Pittsburgh after two.

The Penguins finally broke through on shorthanded goal by Brian Dumoulin with 6:46 left. About a minute late, Darnell Nurse had a great look during four-on-four play to restore the Oilers lead, but he was stopped by Murray.

The teams traded chances in overtime. Draisaitl finally scooped up the puck in his own end and steamed in down the left side. He flipped a forehand past Murray’s blocker for his league-leading 13th goal of the season.

“If you win, it’s fun,” said Draisaitl of the frantic overtime. “Kind of a broken play off a chance off theirs. Just thought I’d try and take it to the net.”

The Penguins earn a point and are 14-0-4 in their last 18 games against the Oilers.

The Oilers, 10-4-1, will host Arizona Monday night.

