Edmonton Oilers come from two down to knock off Capitals in overtime

Leon Draisaitl scored 1:18 into overtime giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers finally broke their long scoreless drought with 6:40 left in the first period. Darnell Nurse’s centering pass went in off a Washington defender for the Oilers first goal in 165:58.

The Capitals jumped ahead with two goals 47 seconds apart in the second. Jakub Vrana beat Mikko Koskinen from a sharp angle, then Alex Ovechkin deflected a point shot. Later in the period, Ovechkin sniped a power play goal to make it 3-1 Capitals. Zack Kassian looked to get one back for the Oilers, but Braden Holtby came up with a stretching left pad save.

Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and beat Holtby blocker side 4:25 into the third. McDavid turned on the jets for two chances later in the third. One shot ticked off the crossbar. Holtby made a left toe save on the other.

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, McDavid’s shot from the slot squeaked under Holtby to tie it with 1:38 left.

In overtime, Draisaitl led a two-on-one with McDavid. He feathered a pass across to McDavid, who returned the puck across the top of the crease. Draisaitl fired home a one-timer to end it.

Koskinen made 25 saves to become the first Oilers goalie ever to start the season 5-0.

The Oilers, 8-2-1, will host Florida Sunday afternoon.