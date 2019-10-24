Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Edmonton Oilers come from two down to knock off Capitals in overtime

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 24, 2019 11:53 pm
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Dmitry Orlov (9) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday October 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson.
Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby (70) makes the save on Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) and Dmitry Orlov (9) defends during second period NHL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Thursday October 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Leon Draisaitl scored 1:18 into overtime giving the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 win over the Washington Capitals Thursday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers finally broke their long scoreless drought with 6:40 left in the first period. Darnell Nurse’s centering pass went in off a Washington defender for the Oilers first goal in 165:58.

Related News

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers blanked again

The Capitals jumped ahead with two goals 47 seconds apart in the second. Jakub Vrana beat Mikko Koskinen from a sharp angle, then Alex Ovechkin deflected a point shot. Later in the period, Ovechkin sniped a power play goal to make it 3-1 Capitals. Zack Kassian looked to get one back for the Oilers, but Braden Holtby came up with a stretching left pad save.

READ MORE: Jets jump past Edmonton Oilers in a shootout

Draisaitl took a pass from Connor McDavid and beat Holtby blocker side 4:25 into the third. McDavid turned on the jets for two chances later in the third. One shot ticked off the crossbar. Holtby made a left toe save on the other.

Story continues below advertisement

With Koskinen on the bench for an extra attacker, McDavid’s shot from the slot squeaked under Holtby to tie it with 1:38 left.

In overtime, Draisaitl led a two-on-one with McDavid. He feathered a pass across to McDavid, who returned the puck across the top of the crease. Draisaitl fired home a one-timer to end it.

Koskinen made 25 saves to become the first Oilers goalie ever to start the season 5-0.

The Oilers, 8-2-1, will host Florida Sunday afternoon.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersRogers PlaceConnor McDavidMikko KoskinenAlex OvechkinDarnell Nurse
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.