Edmonton Oilers blanked again

The Edmonton Oilers were shutout for the second game in a row, falling 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night.

The Oilers have gone 152:38 without scoring. It’s the first time they’ve been shutout in back-to-back games since Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018.

Eric Staal scored two goals on backhands from in tight 1:15 apart to give the Wild the lead. Former Oiler Brad Hunt blasted home a power play point shot to make it 3-0 Wild after the first.

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk left the game early in the second period. The back of his head hit the ice after he jumped to avoid a couple of incoming players. Alex Stalock took over.

Dubnyk made nine saves while Stalock stopped 16.

Connor McDavid has gone three straight games without a point for just the second time in his NHL career.

The Oilers, 7-2-1, will host Washington on Thursday.