Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers blanked again

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 22, 2019 10:46 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers were shutout for the second game in a row, falling 3-0 to the Minnesota Wild Tuesday night.

The Oilers have gone 152:38 without scoring. It’s the first time they’ve been shutout in back-to-back games since Dec. 31, 2017 and Jan. 2, 2018.

Related News

Eric Staal scored two goals on backhands from in tight 1:15 apart to give the Wild the lead. Former Oiler Brad Hunt blasted home a power play point shot to make it 3-0 Wild after the first.

READ MORE: Jets jump past Edmonton Oilers in a shootout

Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk left the game early in the second period. The back of his head hit the ice after he jumped to avoid a couple of incoming players. Alex Stalock took over.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers edge Detroit to improve to 7-1

Dubnyk made nine saves while Stalock stopped 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Connor McDavid has gone three straight games without a point for just the second time in his NHL career.

The Oilers, 7-2-1, will host Washington on Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
NHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersoilersConnor McDavidMinnesota WildMike SmithDave TippettDevan Dubnykalex stalockBrad Huntnhl edmontonnhl minnesotaoilers gameoilers score
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.