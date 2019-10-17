Edmonton Oilers explode in second to topple Flyers

Send this page to someone via email

Connor McDavid posted the third five-point game of his career Wednesday night at Rogers Place as the Edmonton Oilers throttled the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3.

McDavid finished with a goal and four assists.

The Oilers struck on their first shot of the game when Leon Draisaitl beat Carter Hart’s blocker side 1:13 into the game.

Jakub Voracek replied with a power play goal for the Flyers, scoring from the side of the net off a rebound.

With just over five minutes left in the first, Ethan Bear joined the rush and sniped his first of the season to make it 2-1 Oilers.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers win streak comes to an end in Chicago

The Flyers outshot the Oilers 16-8 in the first and kept the pressure on in the second period, forcing Koskinen to make several excellent saves.

Story continues below advertisement

With 7:26 left in the period, Kris Russell lobbed the puck into the Flyers zone. McDavid took it away from Justin Braun and cut in to score a spectacular goal.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Draisaitl both struck on the power play, giving the Oilers three goals in 3:52 and a 5-1 lead after two.

Brandon Manning beat Brian Elliott with a long slap shot early in the third. Voracek and Oskar Lindblom added late goals for the Flyers.

Koskinen finished with 49 saves as the Oilers were outshot 52-22.

Sherwood Park’s Carter Hart started in goal for the Flyers and was pulled after allowing four goals on 14 shots.

The Oilers, 6-1-0, will host Detroit on Friday.