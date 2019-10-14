Edmonton Oilers’ McDavid, Winnipeg Jets’ Laine named NHL stars of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid was named the NHL’s first star of the week Monday.

Winnipeg Jets winger Patrik Laine and Pittsburgh Penguins centre Sidney Crosby were the second and third stars, respectively for the NHL week ending Oct. 13.

McDavid had two goals and five assists, including a league-best five power-play points, in three games to help the Oilers (5-0-0) win each of their first five games of a season.

McDavid registered his 15th career three-assist game in a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders Oct. 8, then collected two points in a 4-3 shootout victory against the New Jersey Devils Oct. 10. He capped the week with the winning goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory over the New York Rangers Oct. 12.

Laine led the NHL with eight points (two goals and six assists) as the Jets (4-3-0) picked up a trio of wins.

Crosby had three goals and four assists in four games to help the Penguins (4-2-0) close the week on a three-game winning streak