Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

Real Deal indeed! James Neal leads Edmonton Oilers past Islanders

By Reid Wilkins 630CHED
Posted October 8, 2019 9:50 pm
Updated October 8, 2019 9:55 pm
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent video about the Edmonton Oilers.

James Neal posted the first four-goal game of his career as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers sink Kings in high-scoring game

The Islanders scored first when Anthony Beauvillier beat Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen on a shorthanded breakaway.

Neal came back with two goals in the final 2:07 off the period. He beat Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov with a mid-range slap shot and then in the final minute of the frame, he buried a power-play pass from Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Neal struck again on the power play in the second, giving him a natural hat trick in a span of 8:38.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Story continues below advertisement

Edmonotn forward Zack Kassian finished a passing play with Leon Draisaitl and McDavid later in the second to make it 4-1.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers come back in third to beat Canucks in season opener

Neal posted his fourth goal of the night 6:51 into the third, whipping a bad angle shot behind Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Matt Martin got one back for the Islanders. Brock Nelson thought he’d pulled the Islanders to within two with just over three minutes left, but it was ruled that he had kicked the puck into the net.

Neal already has six goals this season after having seven all of last season with the Calgary Flames.

Koskinen made 25 saves on Tuesday night.

The Oilers will visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.

Oilers players speak about winning home opener against Canucks
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
HockeyNHLEdmonton sportsEdmonton OilersSportsNational Hockey LeagueConnor McDavidNew York IslandersOilers hockeyDave TippettJames Neal
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.