Real Deal indeed! James Neal leads Edmonton Oilers past Islanders

James Neal posted the first four-goal game of his career as the Edmonton Oilers scored a 5-2 win over the New York Islanders Tuesday night.

The Oilers are 3-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

The Islanders scored first when Anthony Beauvillier beat Oilers netminder Mikko Koskinen on a shorthanded breakaway.

Neal came back with two goals in the final 2:07 off the period. He beat Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov with a mid-range slap shot and then in the final minute of the frame, he buried a power-play pass from Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

Neal struck again on the power play in the second, giving him a natural hat trick in a span of 8:38.

Neal’s natural hat trick is the first for the #Oilers since McDavid in a 3-0 win over Calgary on October 4, 2017. — Reid Wilkins (@ReidWilkins) October 9, 2019

Edmonotn forward Zack Kassian finished a passing play with Leon Draisaitl and McDavid later in the second to make it 4-1.

Neal posted his fourth goal of the night 6:51 into the third, whipping a bad angle shot behind Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss.

Matt Martin got one back for the Islanders. Brock Nelson thought he’d pulled the Islanders to within two with just over three minutes left, but it was ruled that he had kicked the puck into the net.

Neal already has six goals this season after having seven all of last season with the Calgary Flames.

Koskinen made 25 saves on Tuesday night.

The Oilers will visit the New Jersey Devils on Thursday.