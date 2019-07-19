Sports
July 19, 2019 4:03 pm
Updated: July 19, 2019 4:07 pm

Edmonton Oilers reportedly trade forward Milan Lucic to Calgary Flames for James Neal

By Radio Producer/Sports Anchor  630CHED

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly traded Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames in exchange for Neal James.

The Canadian Press/Larry Macdougal/James Franson
After weeks of speculation, the Battle of Alberta just got a whole lot more interesting. The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly traded Milan Lucic to the Calgary Flames in exchange for James Neal.

Lucic signed in Edmonton ahead of the 2016-17 season and scored 23 goals and 50 points in his first season with the club, helping lead them to the second round of the NHL playoffs.

He has recently fallen out of favour with fans and pundits around the city for his lack of offensive production over the last two seasons while playing on a $6-million per season contract.

In Neal, the Oilers acquire a 10 time, 20-goal-scorer and a player who appeared in the Stanley Cup Final with Nashville in 2017 and Vegas in 2018.

The soon-to-be 32-year-old had a down year in Calgary last year, posting career lows in goals with seven, assists with 12 and points with 19.

It’s believed the deal is one-for-one.

More to come…

